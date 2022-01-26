Barings LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $111.13 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

