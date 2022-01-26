Barings LLC Sells 536 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,722,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Owens Corning by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 559,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,180. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

