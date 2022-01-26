Barings LLC Sells 674 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $341.55 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.91 and its 200 day moving average is $392.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

