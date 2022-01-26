Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,889,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,342 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $131,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

OFC traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 26,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.