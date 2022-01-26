Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $101.32 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Microchip Technology worth $101,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 23,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 467,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,858,000 after purchasing an additional 206,314 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 405,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 155,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. 84,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

