Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $586.75 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,956 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.25% of Oracle worth $586,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

ORCL stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $81.43. The company had a trading volume of 214,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.