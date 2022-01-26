Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Increases Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Hess makes up approximately 2.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $787,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 64,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

