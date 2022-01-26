Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 149,454 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $259,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

