Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 103,663 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 103,663 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.32% of American Express worth $415,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after buying an additional 254,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.66. 170,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.79. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

