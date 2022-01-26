Bigbom (BBO) Market Cap Hits $102,741.81

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Bigbom has a market cap of $102,741.81 and $25,211.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bigbom has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006255 BTC.

BBO is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

