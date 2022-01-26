Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $277.39.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.