Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of BDT opened at C$9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$8.10 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The stock has a market cap of C$504.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.29.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.