Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.42

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 966378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bird Global in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bird Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Global Company Profile (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

