Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $53.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 215.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

