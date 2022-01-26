Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.32 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $522.37 million and approximately $26.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $29.83 or 0.00077803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00246792 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00101734 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000221 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

