BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, BitSend has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $54,782.82 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00248377 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007444 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002459 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,058,318 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.