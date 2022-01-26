BitTorrent Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.27 billion and $4.80 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00167923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008002 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006039 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004320 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002201 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003833 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.