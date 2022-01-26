BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $66.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $847,669 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BJ traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $60.87. 1,316,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

