BlackRock Inc. Acquires 700,740 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $290,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 1,437,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 731,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

