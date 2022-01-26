BlackRock Inc. Buys 56,444 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of Sally Beauty worth $296,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after acquiring an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 418,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 288,752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.46. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

