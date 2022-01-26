BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,050,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 144,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cabot worth $303,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cabot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $215,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Cabot by 29.6% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cabot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

NYSE:CBT opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.