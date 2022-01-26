BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Healthcare Services Group worth $287,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,340,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 843,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

