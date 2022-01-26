BlackRock Inc. Has $298.62 Million Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,143,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Xencor worth $298,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Xencor stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

