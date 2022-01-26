BlackRock Inc. Sells 200,573 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,828,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,573 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Central Garden & Pet worth $293,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

