BlackRock Inc. Sells 603,780 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,802,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 603,780 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $281,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $195,154.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUM. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

