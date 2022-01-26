BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,593,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,642 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $306,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after buying an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

CORT opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

