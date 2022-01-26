Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $885.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.51.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,920,000 after buying an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 242.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 189,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Blink Charging by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.