Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $30.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.