Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,836 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 443.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

