Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBHT shares. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.70.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

