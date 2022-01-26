Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 55.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,826 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

