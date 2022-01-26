Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 115,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IMAX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

