Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $211,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $151.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

