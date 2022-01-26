Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 249,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

