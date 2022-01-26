BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.23. 155,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.73. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$15.18 and a 12-month high of C$16.53.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.