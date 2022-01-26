BMO Capital Markets Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.64.

TSE ERF opened at C$14.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -25.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.51. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$3.94 and a 1 year high of C$15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

