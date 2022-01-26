BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of TSE ZEB traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.63. 1,558,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,568. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$39.23. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$28.89 and a twelve month high of C$42.37.

