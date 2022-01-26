BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of ZPW stock opened at C$14.72 on Wednesday. BMO US Put Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.72.

