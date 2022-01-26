Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $300.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $300.00 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of BA stock traded down $7.77 on Wednesday, hitting $196.33. The stock had a trading volume of 415,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,753. Boeing has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

