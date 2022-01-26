Boenning Scattergood Comments on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after buying an additional 779,915 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after buying an additional 99,075 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

