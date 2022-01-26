Bokf Na Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,265 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,301 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Expedia Group by 352.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 117,543 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total transaction of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.30 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

