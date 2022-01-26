Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DaVita by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 250.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DVA opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
