Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DaVita by 18.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 250.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in DaVita by 133.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.46 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

