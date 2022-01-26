Bokf Na Invests $350,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 105.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Entergy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 186,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

ETR opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

