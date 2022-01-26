Bokf Na Makes New $387,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

