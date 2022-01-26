Bokf Na Makes New $537,000 Investment in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $192.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $185.11 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.37.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

