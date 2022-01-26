Bokf Na Takes $377,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

SPG opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

