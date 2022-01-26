Bokf Na Takes $422,000 Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 403,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 131,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

