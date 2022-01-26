Bonk Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00041816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006377 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.