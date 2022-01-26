Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a PE ratio of 220.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.