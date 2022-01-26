Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.05.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $294.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.49 and a 200-day moving average of $333.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

